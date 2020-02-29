Home

Vickie L. MacMaster

Vickie L. MacMaster Obituary
Vickie L. MacMaster 1955 - 2020
CASSVILLE - Vickie L. MacMaster, 64, peacefully passed away on February 27, 2020 at the Abraham House in Rome with her family at her side.
She was born in Clarksburg, WV on September 22, 1955, to Oran and Ruth Steele Stout and was a 1974 graduate of New Hartford High School.
On October 2, 1976, she was united in marriage with Steven MacMaster in West Minster Presbyterian Church in Utica.
Her working career included employment with Mele Manufacturing Co., MetLife and most recently as a computer operator with N.Y. Central Mutual Insurance Company.
Vickie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Steve; her son, Bradley MacMaster, of Durham, NC; her father, Oran Stout, of New Hartford; her brother, Frank Yerky, of New Hartford; and her granddogs, Kota and Keelie. She was predeceased by her mother, Ruth, on November 19, 2001.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Vickie's family would like to thank Hospice Care Inc. and the staff at the Abraham House in Rome for the exceptional care received from them all.
To view Vickie's online memorial, please go to www.smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
