Vickie Lynn Reynolds Tarkowski 1956 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Vickie Lynn Reynolds Tarkowski, 64, of Yorkville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Vickie was born on February 26th, 1956, in Norfolk, VA, a daughter of the late Melvin Reynolds. She was raised by her loving grandparents, Nora and Edward Reynolds, of Utica.
She attended Utica Catholic and public schools and graduated in 1975.
On September 10, 1977, she married the love of her life, Michael "Skeeter" Tarkowski at St. Joseph-St. Patrick's Church, Utica. Together they celebrated 35 years of marriage until Mike's passing in 2013.
Throughout her life, Vickie worked many jobs that serviced and helped local families within her community.
Vickie was predeceased by her husband, Michael; sister, Kathy Sears; father, Melvin; and grandparents, Nora and Edward Reynolds.
Vickie is survived by her son, Michael Tarkowski; daughters, Stacie and Stephanie Tarkowski; her grandchildren, Tyler, Adam, Kaylee, Briana, Mikhail, Kaiden and Jacob; one great-granddaughter, Aviana; her loving nieces, Chantelle, Kristen and Anissa and nephew, Justin, who she loved as if they were her own. She also leaves her brothers, Joseph, of NY, Joey, of NC; and sisters, Phyllis and Renee, both of NC; many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and close friends.
Those who knew Vickie knew her door was always open. She had a loving caring heart and would do anything she could for anyone. She enjoyed her trips out spending time with her family. To say she will be missed is an understatement, as she was loved by all who she befriended.
Due to the current health restrictions, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020