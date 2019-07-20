|
Victor F. Cardillo 1954 - 2019
WESTMORELAND - Mr. Victor F. Cardillo, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with his loving family by his side as he departed in peace.
Born in Utica on May 2, 1954, Victor was the son of the late Rufino J. "Fino" and Beverly A. "Bev" (Giffune) Cardillo. He was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School, Class of 1972. He continued his studies at Utica College of Syracuse University graduating in 1981 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.
On October 16, 1982 he married Donna Scarfo. She was his one true love and the absolute light of his life. They spent the next 36 years completely inseparable, building a life full of love, laughter and adventure. He absolutely treasured her.
Victor began his career working with his family at their Lansing Body Works Repair Shop alongside his beloved cousins Michael and Art Cardillo. He was then employed as an instructor at Cortland BOCES teaching auto body. Victor later transitioned to the Westmoreland Central School District where he served as the Transportation Supervisor for 29 years, retiring in 2017. He was grateful for the relationships he made during his tenure at the bus garage and within the district. Victor was affectionately known throughout the community and was honored to have served as the Westmoreland Fire Commissioner for ten years.
Victor was proud of his Italian heritage and he was the cornerstone of the family. He was full of wisdom and advice, he was generous and he gave his love unconditionally. His reach was great and his heart was big. Victor could make anyone laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor. There was nothing he couldn't fix or build. He always kept his candy basket at arm's length. He had a tremendous love for classic cars. You could always find his fur baby Bella by his side.
His greatest accomplishments in life are his two children, Victoria and Patrick. He was just so proud to be their father. Working within the school district, Victor loved that he was always just across the parking lot while they were in school, and this is where he became everyone's second father. He was a strong force, a guiding hand, their biggest supporter and the epitome of love and sacrifice. Victor devoted his life to his family and was the happiest when the whole family was together. He will be deeply missed.
Growing up Victor loved spending his summers at the family cottage, at Verona Beach on Oneida Lake with his parents and siblings. You could always find him boating, water skiing or fishing. Later, Victor and Donna purchased their own place, where he would spend every weekend throughout the summer with his wife and children in the Thousand Islands. There is no place he would rather be than driving his boat, "The Great Deal," down the St. Lawrence River with his family by his side. He cherished the relationships and the memories he made in Fisher's Landing with the "Shady Bay Crew."
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Donna; and their children and their loved ones, Victoria Cardillo and Anthony Mangano, and Patrick Cardillo and Cheyenne Hawkins; and his siblings and their loved ones, Joseph P. Cardillo and Timothy Wissenbach, Rochelle A. Cardillo and Mary T. Allanson, Gina M. Cardillo, and Marisa and Matthew Brooks. He also leaves aunts, Mary Utter, Carmela "Kernie" Mear, and Mary Giffune; uncle, Victor Cardillo; cousins of the Gilberti, Giffune, Cardillo and Mear families; father-in-law, John J. Scarfo; brother-in-law, Anthony J. "Scarf" Scarfo; sister-in-law, Joanne French and Peter Cucci and Joanne's children, Mark and Katie French, Michael and Carrie French, and Robert and Jamie French; and his great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves the many lifelong friends who turned into family and remained by his side until the end, Michael and Debra Bay-Borelli, John and Toni Vaccaro, Joe Carzo, Don Zogby, Gary Meola, Peter "Moe" and Terri Gagliano, and Pete and Teresa Fobare. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Josephine Scarfo; aunts and uncles, Pasquale "Pat" and Florence Cardillo, Ernest Mear, Allen and Rosemary Gilberti, and Kenneth Giffune; and cousin, Gayle Wilcox.
The family is grateful for the members of the Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps (COCVAC) and the Westmoreland Fire Department whose promptness and expertise afforded the family precious time to say goodbye; and the St. Elizabeth ICU Nursing staff who walked the family through this difficult time with compassion and professionalism.
Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Victor's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday morning at 10:00am at the funeral home for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to COCVAC www.cocvac.org and Christopher's Challenge www.christopherschallenge.org. Committal prayers and Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 20 to July 21, 2019