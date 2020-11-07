Victor J. Vaccarelli, Sr.
UTICA - Victor J. Vaccarelli, Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020 at home with family by his side.
Vic was a lifelong Utica resident.
He owned several barber shops in E. Utica over the years. Most recently, he was proud to be a barber at the Gentlemen's Corner Barber Shop.
He had many friends and warmed the life of everyone that knew him. Vic's family was his pride and joy. He was the family's "Bridge over troubled waters". Vic's pleasures in life were simple - family gatherings and the smell of sauce simmering on Sundays.
Vic is survived by his wife, Darlene Vaccarelli; siblings, Joseph Vaccarelli, Lucille Kroger and Michael Cavanaugh; his children, Anthony Vaccarelli, Victor Vaccarelli, Debbie Stucky, Cynthia Vaccarelli and Lucille Vaccarelli; grandchildren, Valerie, Crystal, David, Anthony, Jenna, Vader and Lucas.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at the church of Our Lady of Lourdes at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020. We ask guests to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, wearing mask coverings over nose and mouth and register prior to service.
