1/1
Victor J. Vaccarelli Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor J. Vaccarelli, Sr.
UTICA - Victor J. Vaccarelli, Sr. passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020 at home with family by his side.
Vic was a lifelong Utica resident.
He owned several barber shops in E. Utica over the years. Most recently, he was proud to be a barber at the Gentlemen's Corner Barber Shop.
He had many friends and warmed the life of everyone that knew him. Vic's family was his pride and joy. He was the family's "Bridge over troubled waters". Vic's pleasures in life were simple - family gatherings and the smell of sauce simmering on Sundays.
Vic is survived by his wife, Darlene Vaccarelli; siblings, Joseph Vaccarelli, Lucille Kroger and Michael Cavanaugh; his children, Anthony Vaccarelli, Victor Vaccarelli, Debbie Stucky, Cynthia Vaccarelli and Lucille Vaccarelli; grandchildren, Valerie, Crystal, David, Anthony, Jenna, Vader and Lucas.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at the church of Our Lady of Lourdes at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020. We ask guests to adhere to Covid-19 regulations, wearing mask coverings over nose and mouth and register prior to service.
To send an online greeting go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John L. Matt Funeral Home
3309 Oneida St
Chadwicks, NY 13319
(315) 737-7310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John L. Matt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved