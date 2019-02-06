|
Victoria "Vickie" Longo
FAIRHAVEN, MA - Victoria "Vickie" Longo, 68, of Fairhaven, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at home, following a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Augustine A. and Sylvanna (Ferreira) Longo, she lived her school years in Fairhaven and lived and worked in many places: New York City, South Boston, New Hartford and Utica, NY, for many years before moving back to Fairhaven five years ago.
She was a graduate of Fairhaven High School Class of 1968 and upon graduation, entered the convent as a Carmelite nun. During her time in the convent, she studied at Carney Hospital School of Nursing in Dorchester, specializing in geriatric care. She later received a Bachelor of Science Degree from SUNY, Utica, in Health Management. In the private sector, she had a successful career as a registered nurse, working in varied areas from cardiac to hospice care and retired as a nurse representative and negotiator for NYSNA.
Vickie had a true zest for life and sought out beauty and fun everywhere, from her world travels, to gardening and volunteering to throwing a quarter into the slot machines. She loved socializing with family and friends and always had an open door for visitors. She had a strong faith, was a person of integrity and strength and unassumingly helped those that needed it. Damien's Food Pantry was near and dear to her heart. Vickie lived every day to its fullest.
She is survived by her longtime best friend, Sally A. Nelson; her brother, Edward E. Longo and his longtime companion, Mary Hogan; and her sister, Carol A. Tyson, all of Fairhaven; her nieces, Dina Trondson, of Redmond, WA, Lee Ann Ruf and her husband, Gregory, of Marion and Tracey Brennan and her husband, Richard, of Annapolis, MD; five great-nephews and one great-niece; and her second family, Alice and Randy Bogar, their four children and grandchildren from Upstate NY. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Longo.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Fairlawn, 180 Washington St., Fairhaven, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 74 Spring St., Fairhaven. Visiting hours on Sunday, 2-4 p.m. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or danafarbergiving.org or Damien's Food Pantry, PO Box 111, Fairhaven, MA 02719.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019