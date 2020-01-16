|
Vincent B. LaBella, Ret. UFD 1928 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Mr. Vincent B. LaBella, Retired Utica Fire Department, age 91, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
He was born in Utica, on June 20, 1928, a son of the late Frederick A. and Theresa (Zongrone) LaBella. Vincent was raised and educated locally, attending Utica Free Academy. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran. On July 15, 1950, he was joined in marriage with the former Antoinette R. "Honey" Cerri, with whom he shared over 64 years in a union blessed with admiration, love and family commitment. Antoinette passed away on January 29, 2015.
On February 1, 1954, Mr. LaBella was appointed to the Utica Fire Department, where he, at one time, served as Vice President of the Utica Firefighters-Local 132 (IAFF). His commitment to fire service and professional demeanor earned him the respect of the community and his peers; in 1970 he was honored as Fire Fighter of the Year. Vinny retired on March 11, 1989 after over 35 years of dedicated service to the community. Concurrently, he held a position with Genuine Auto Parts Store, where he worked as a Counter Man for over 46 years.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Frederick and Suzanne "Sue" LaBella and Vincent and MaryAnn LaBella, all of New Hartford; his grandchildren, Frederick LaBella and his companion, Ashley Carparelli, of New Hartford, Vincent and Melissa LaBella, of Spain, Matthew and AnneMarie LaBella and Christopher and Stephany LaBella, all of Marcy; his great-grandchildren, Ava, Mia, Amaya, Nicco, Christopher, Jr., Matteo, Alivia and Vivien LaBella; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Carol Roefaro, of Utica, Margaret Damiano, of FL and Maria and Leo Callari, of Utica. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothea Adrean; and four brothers-in-law, Thomas Adrean, Jack Cardone, Renato Roefaro and Joseph Damiano.
In keeping with Vinny's wishes there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday afternoon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church at 12:00. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020