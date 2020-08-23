Vincent "Vinny" Calautti, Sr. 1944 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Vincent "Vinny" Calautti, Sr., age 76, peacefully went home to the Lord when he passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Sitrin Health Care Center/Magnolia House after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
A native of Calabria, Italy, Vincent was the beloved son of the late Domenico and Anna Maria (Nigro) Calautti. He also knew the love and guidance of his Aunt Maria and Uncle John Tavernese who raised him in Brooklyn. At one time, he was married to the former Nancy Albanese and to that relationship came the blessing of three children. They remained constant friends to his last day.
A prominent area chef, he and his family established and operated Vincent's Restaurant on Seneca Turnpike. Through his determination and business acumen, Vinny proved to be successful with Nancy by his side. Vinny had a big heart and a generous attitude.
Vincent is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Mary Lynn and Michael Paniccia; two sons and his daughter-in-law, Vincent "Vinny" Jr. and Adriana Calautti, Dominick Calautti; and their mother, Nancy; his cherished grandchildren, Gianna, and Genaro Paniccia; Julianna, and Celina Calautti; step-mother, Marianna Calautti; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Immacolata "May" Mazzaferro, Maria and Cosmo Mazzaferro, Rosa and Domenico Cataldo, Silvina Calautti, Theresa and Pasquale "Pat" Ianno, and Frank and Pattie Albanese. He also leaves his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and the many loyal friends who blessed his life. He was predeceased by his brother, George Calautti; beloved cousin Vinny Tavernese; brother-in-law, Salvatore Mazzaferro; in-laws, Natalina and Domenico Albanese; and his beloved nephew, Joseph Ianno.
As a consequence of the COVID pandemic and unavailability of his loved ones to be together at this sacred time, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a date and time when we are all able to gather again.
Due to the delay of services, the family would greatly appreciate omission of floral offerings. Expressions of sympathy in the form donations may be made to the Sitrin Health Care Center/Magnolia House for the outstanding ways in which they cared for Vinny during his time there. The staff was always gentle, kind, and compassionate in their love for Vinny. Their donation link can be found online at https://www.sitrin.com
or by mail to PO Box 1000, New Hartford, NY 13413-1000.
