Vincent "Enzio" Cancilla 1943 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mr. Vincent "Enzio" Cancilla, age 76, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital with his loving family by his side.
He was born on July 16, 1943 in Trabia, Province of Palermo, in Sicily, Italy. He was the son of the late Michelangelo and Giuseppa Abbruscato Cancilla. He grew up and was educated in Italy. Vincent came to America as a young adult and resided in Utica. On June 18, 1966 he was married to Mary J. Raspante at Mt. Carmel Church, a loving and blessed union of 53 years.
Vincent was a self-employed Barber for over 40 years who owned and operated "Enzio's Uptown Barber Shop" on Auburn Ave. He was also a Real Estate Entrepreneur, owning and managing many properties in the area. He was a parishioner of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church.
Vincent was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather whose life centered around his family. He was a friendly and social man who saw the best in everyone. Vincent was a friend to all who knew him. His memory and legacy lives on within the hearts of those who loved him.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Mary; two daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Matthew Howe, of Brewerton and Joanna and Remi Charlebois, III, of Deerfield; one son, Michael J. Cancilla, Esq., of Whitesboro; his cherished grandchildren, Jacob, Justin and Jillian Howe, Michael Vincent, Alyssa and Matthew Cancilla, Remi IV, Ryan and Mikayla Charlebois; his in-laws, Frank and Diane Raspante, of Rome and John and Debbie Raspante, of Clifton Park; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins, both here and in Italy. He leaves dear friends, Barbara and Nick LoGalbo, who were ever-present during his most difficult days. One sister, Rose Cancilla Mongiovi; and one brother, Battista Puccia, predeceased him.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, from 4-7 p.m., at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home Inc., at 1122 Culver Ave. His Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Thursday morning, at 11:00 a.m., in Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church, with the Rev. Fr. James Cesta and Rev. Fr. Joseph Salerno officiating. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children Research Hospital in memory of Vincent. Envelopes will be available.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of the 6th floor Oncology Unit at St. Luke's Hospital for their compassionate care and support.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019