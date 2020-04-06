|
Vincent "Vinnie" Dellechaie 1928 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Vincent "Vinnie" Dellechaie, age 91, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home.
Born in Utica on April 9, 1928, Vinnie was the son of the late Frank and Jennie (Pizzimenti) Dellechaie. On November 25, 1950, he married Marie Baucus. Together they shared in a blessed union of over fifty years. Marie passed away on November 9, 2001.
Vinnie was an employee of Utica Corp/Kelsey Hayes/Utica Drop Forge for over 45 years. He also ran Rapid Washer Laundry Repair Service, then Vinnie's Laundry Repair, before retiring. In the early 1960's, he expanded his love of riding his 1960 Harley to include flying in his Piper Pacer 65Kilo.
Vinnie loved animals, especially his feline companion, Leah, and watching and feeding the many wild animals and birds on his property. Having inherited a green thumb from his parents, he was proud of his gardens, grape vines, fig tree and apple orchard. He also loved music and spent many hours at his accordion, then keyboards. His family loved to listen to him play and he got great joy from hearing them play for him as well.
Vinnie is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Frank Green, of Frankfort; his brother, Fran Dellechaie, of California; cherished granddaughters and spouses, Genevieve "Jennie" and Ryan Little and their son, Quinn, of Connecticut, and Sara and Michael McHale, of Frankfort, who in living next door, were extremely helpful in fulfilling Vinnie's final wish to live out his days in the house he built. He will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his sister, Mary (Dellechaie) Odin; brother, Paul Dellechaie; and his in-laws, Calvin Odin, Sr. and Geraldine Dellechaie.
Vinnie's family will commemorate his life at a private Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery, Utica, where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved, Marie.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to the Herkimer County Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020