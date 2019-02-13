|
Vincent Esposito 1965 - 2019
SANTA BARBARA/UTICA - Mr. Vincent Esposito, age 53, went to a place of ultimate peace when he passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at his home in Santa Barbara, California.
Born in Utica on May 5, 1965, Vincent was the son of the late Vincent A. and Carmelita A. (Torchia) Esposito. He was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1983, and continued his education at Utica College graduating in May of 1987 as a Business Finance major. He pursued his post-graduate studies at the Syracuse University School of Law where he was awarded his Juris Doctor degree in 1990 and successfully passed the New York State Bar as well as the California Bar, accomplishments of which he was very proud. At one time, he was married to the former Adrienne Frontera; they shared their love for 38 years. To the very last moment they were best friends and soul mates. This respect for one another truly aided in their success as being wonderful parents to their two outstanding sons. After the passing of his father in 1991, Vincent postponed his law career and took the torch passed by his father in the operation of JETNET LLC. Vincent served as President of the corporation from that point onward. Headquartered in its state-of-the-art facility in Utica, JETNET has been the leading provider of aviation market information since its inception in 1988. Vincent brought a steady hand and a great vision to JETNET, steering the firm to phenomenal growth, both domestically and internationally. He supported and encouraged his management team to constantly innovate and think ahead. Vincent embraced the needs of his family and his business, and in 1996, he and Adrienne, and their infant son Anton, realized their dream to move across the country to Santa Barbara. Their relocation to California was a blessing in his life, second only to his family. He established the West Coast office with the desire to expand the company and live in a community conducive to raising children in a multicultural, progressive, cutting-edge environment that the West Coast had to offer.
In his professional and personal realms, Vincent was a paragon of integrity and fair-mindedness. He was a man whose visions took flight from his compassionate heart and generous soul. As a brother, he was extraordinarily protective, and their fraternal love was wrapped in an unbreakable bond. As a devoted husband, he supported his wife in pursuing her life's dreams and will be remembered for his abiding love. As a father, he was "over the top" and had the fiercest love for his sons. He set an example and challenged them to be the finest men they could be, and they exceeded his expectations. He was born to be a father, and his kids are infinitely grateful that he was their dad.
Because his JETNET co-workers were extremely important to him, Vincent veritably had two families. His wisdom and innate ability to assess others' needs and diminish their distress was inherited from his dad, and he walked in his footsteps. He was a leader and a trailblazer, and people put their trust in him; he was beloved by many. Vincent had many passions: spending time with his sons, traveling, and reading, among others. He would spring spontaneous and memorable trips on his family to show his charismatic ways —- that was his thing. He was always proud of his Italian heritage, and as time passed, he became even more expressive of being an Italian Catholic. Christmas was magical, and the family gathering at the table was a sacred time.
He found solace in self-healing and focus in meditation during his journey to become the best Vincent he could. He explored many outlets in a quest to move out of his comfort zone with a cool, calm, and comfortable mindset. He was open in every relationship and was proud to be a member and activist of the LGBTQ community. He accepted his inner inclinations and was admired for his openness and honesty. He was very spiritual, respected all religions and houses of faith, and believed in the higher power above.
Vincent is survived by his beloved and cherished sons, Anton Cole Esposito, Evan Spencer Esposito, and their mom Adrienne; and his baby brother and partner in life, Tony Esposito and Nicole Rossi. He also leaves his uncles and aunts, Salvatore and Pat Torchia, and Anthony and Darlene Torchia; many cousins, especially Ray and Rosemary (Paladino) Pelli with whom he shared his life in California, Joseph Torchia, Michelle Torchia, Christine (Torchia) and Frank Zogby; Carla Cromwell, Erica Torchia; Luciann and Bob Gould, and Tim Esposito; in-laws, Fred and Lucia Frontera, Trisha Arsenault and Leo Arsenault; and his many wonderful friends, co-workers, and longtime friends, Julie Corr, Louie LaPorte, Damien DePaolis. He was predeceased by his aunts and uncles, Thomas and Jean Esposito, and Antoinette and Sam Maneen.
The family is extremely grateful to one of Vincent's mentors, Sam Hester, a role model and a source of unwavering sound advice who had a profound impact on Vincent's life.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Vincent's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday afternoon, February 16th at 1:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Joseph Salerno. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Vincent's memory may make a contribution to the Human Rights Campaign online at https://give.hrc.org/page/31622/donate/1 .
Envelopes will be available at the service. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019