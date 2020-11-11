Vincent Guzzardo 1950 - 2020
UTICA - Vincent "Vinny" James Guzzardo, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home.
Born in Utica, Vincent was the son of the late Vincent and Mary (Chudy) Guzzardo. He attended school at Cardinal Farley Military Academy, Rhinebeck, NY and went on to Boston College. He enjoyed a lengthy career working with military contracts in the area of sonar testing at General Electric and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Vincent is survived by his children, James (Crystal) Guzzardo, Holland Patent, Jody (Dan) Dejong, Schoharie, Kerri (Mike) Goodnight, FL and Timothy Guzzardo, LA; siblings, Jacqueline (Richard) Riodan, WA, Mary (Len) Marrone, Utica, Joanne Feeley, Utica and Theresa Guzzardo, Utica; beloved grandchildren, Kaycee and Jase; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Anna (Gerald) Stys; and brother-in-law, John Feeley.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Remembrances in Vincent's name can be made to a charity of choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.