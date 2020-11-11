1/1
Vincent Guzzardo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent Guzzardo 1950 - 2020
UTICA - Vincent "Vinny" James Guzzardo, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home.
Born in Utica, Vincent was the son of the late Vincent and Mary (Chudy) Guzzardo. He attended school at Cardinal Farley Military Academy, Rhinebeck, NY and went on to Boston College. He enjoyed a lengthy career working with military contracts in the area of sonar testing at General Electric and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Vincent is survived by his children, James (Crystal) Guzzardo, Holland Patent, Jody (Dan) Dejong, Schoharie, Kerri (Mike) Goodnight, FL and Timothy Guzzardo, LA; siblings, Jacqueline (Richard) Riodan, WA, Mary (Len) Marrone, Utica, Joanne Feeley, Utica and Theresa Guzzardo, Utica; beloved grandchildren, Kaycee and Jase; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Anna (Gerald) Stys; and brother-in-law, John Feeley.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Remembrances in Vincent's name can be made to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved