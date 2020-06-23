Vincent J. "Vinny" Cannistra 1949 - 2020
UTICA - Vincent J. Cannistra, 71, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born on May 9, 1949, in Utica, the son of John and Rose (Fatata) Cannistra and graduated from Utica Free Academy. Following high school, Vinny proudly served his country in the US Army. In 1971, he was united in marriage to Edwina C. Rella. Vinny was employed with H. Waterbury & Sons, Inc. as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement.
Vinny had a passion for music and especially enjoyed the Beatles and the Grateful Dead and he was a very accomplished guitar player. He was also an avid NY Jets fan.
Surviving are his sons, John P., Vincent E. Edward, W.R. and Joseph M. Cannistra, all of Rome; granddaughter, Alexis R. Cannistra; sister-in-law, Geri Cannistra; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Sam; and his loving canine companion, Daisy.
Vinny's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Presbyterian Home for CNY for their wonderful care and compassion.
Due to the current health conditions and restrictions, our facility is operating at 25% capacity; 10 callers will be allowed into the funeral home as 10 leave. Face coverings must be worn. Calling hours will be on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will be private for the family.
Remembrances in Vinny's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.