Vincent J. "Vinny" Cannistra
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent J. "Vinny" Cannistra 1949 - 2020
UTICA - Vincent J. Cannistra, 71, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
He was born on May 9, 1949, in Utica, the son of John and Rose (Fatata) Cannistra and graduated from Utica Free Academy. Following high school, Vinny proudly served his country in the US Army. In 1971, he was united in marriage to Edwina C. Rella. Vinny was employed with H. Waterbury & Sons, Inc. as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement.
Vinny had a passion for music and especially enjoyed the Beatles and the Grateful Dead and he was a very accomplished guitar player. He was also an avid NY Jets fan.
Surviving are his sons, John P., Vincent E. Edward, W.R. and Joseph M. Cannistra, all of Rome; granddaughter, Alexis R. Cannistra; sister-in-law, Geri Cannistra; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Sam; and his loving canine companion, Daisy.
Vinny's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Presbyterian Home for CNY for their wonderful care and compassion.
Due to the current health conditions and restrictions, our facility is operating at 25% capacity; 10 callers will be allowed into the funeral home as 10 leave. Face coverings must be worn. Calling hours will be on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will be private for the family.
Remembrances in Vinny's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 110 Lomond Ct., Utica, NY 13502.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved