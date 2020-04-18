|
Vincent P. "Jim" Nivaggi 1926 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Vincent P. "Jim" Nivaggi, age 93, went peacefully to the Lord with his family holding his hand, on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Abraham House in Rome.
Born in Utica on August 1, 1926, he was the son of the late Giovanni and Teresa (Simone) Nivaggi. Jim graduated early from Proctor High School to join the Navy and served in WW II aboard the USS Providence. When he returned, he worked for the New York Central Railroad and attended Mohawk Valley Technical Institute (MVCC). He then began a 37-year career as an engineering technician at the Rome Air Development Center (Rome Lab), retiring in 1988.
On October 8, 1961 in Anzio, Italy, Jim was united in marriage to Claudia Cappuccia and shared a blessed union of 57 years until her passing in 2019. Jim and Claudia explored the world together, traveling to six of the seven continents. Jim always was ready for an adventure, whether it was riding a camel, hot air balloon, or helicopter, as well as eating grubs! Claudia and Jim cultivated amazing vegetable and floral gardens, and tended to their fig trees. An expert putterer, Jim could fix almost anything. He enjoyed his morning walks in Proctor Park, and at one time, was an avid bridge player.
A man of deep faith, Jim was very active in parish life at the former St. Agnes Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister and choir member. Jim volunteered in the food tent of the parish bazaar for decades. In recent years, he returned to his home parish of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel and was a member of their church choir until his passing.
Jim is survived by his daughter Elisabetta and husband Michael DeGironimo of New Hartford; and his son, Stefano and fiancée Tamie White of Utica. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren, Jeffrey DeGironimo, Mia DeGironimo, Eric and Nicole White, and Cory and Kayla White; and his great-grandchildren, Selena and Maci White, and Weston and Colter White. He will also be remembered by his in-laws, Nicandro and Paula Cappuccia, and Antonio and Lorena Cappuccia; many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Lena and Carmen Grasso, Angeline and Joseph Ducato, and Josephine and Thomas Graziano; brother and sister-in-law, John and Emily Nivaggi; and in-laws, Antonietta and Andrew Passarelli.
Jim's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the Abraham House for their loving care.
Due to the current COVID health crisis, and in keeping with state and federal regulations, Interment services will be held privately. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Vincent's memory may make a contribution to the Abraham House online at https://www.theabrahamhouse.org or by mail to Abraham House Rome, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020