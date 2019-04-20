|
Vincent Ruggiero, Sr. 1956 - 2019
WHITESBORO, NY - Vincent M. Ruggiero, Sr., 62, passed away in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Vinny was born in New Hartford on June 14, 1956, a son of the late John H., Sr., and Anastasia "Stasia" (Surace) Ruggiero. He was a 1975 graduate of New Hartford High School. At one time, Vincent worked for Proctor Construction, Riverside Materials and most recently, for many years, with the Mohawk Valley Water Authority. Vinny was married at one time to Vicki (DiFondi) Chawzik and from that union he had his children.
Vinny loved anything with a motor and was involved over the years with motocross, car racing, snowmobiling and boating; he especially enjoyed many good times with his buddy, Richie. Vinny's happiest times were spent with his beloved children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Ruggiero and her fiancé, Anthony Grande; son, Jonathon "Jay" Ruggiero; grandson, Vincent J. Ruggiero; granddaughter, Adrianna Smaldon; aunt, Emily Surace; aunt and uncle, Anthony and Linda Ruggiero; niece, Rachel Ruggiero; and many beloved cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Vincent, Jr., who was always in his heart, and his brother, John Ruggiero, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will greet visitors following Mass.
