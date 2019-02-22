Mrs. Viola Patrei 1927 - 2019

CLINTON - Mrs. Viola Patrei, 91, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the St. Luke's Home with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on October 14, 1927, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Lena Cimino Tripolone and she attended Herkimer schools. She was married to Louis Patrei on September 25, 1948 in St. Anthony's Church in Herkimer. The two shared a blessed union of 62 years until Louis' passing on August 17, 2011. Viola was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Clinton.

Viola is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Arthur and Karen Patrei, of Liverpool and Louis and Suzanne Patrei, of Clinton; her beloved grandchildren, Janine and her husband, Michael Fitzgerald, Ryan and his wife, Gina Patrei, Kassi and her husband, Derek Tolone, Michael and his wife, Caroline Patrei, Laura and her husband, Dr. Scott Brehaut, Nicholas and his wife, Nicole Patrei, Sarah Patrei and her fiancée, Daniel Oliver, Christopher and his wife, Danielle Patrei, Joseph Patrei and his fiancée, Dionne Bever, Whitney McGonigal, Heather McGonigal Hahn, Jamie McGonigal and Elizabeth McGonigal; fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Florida Norman, of Rochester; one sister-in-law, Elida Tripolone; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by one son, Samuel Patrei ,on June 9, 2001; two sisters, Rose Malta and Eva Rappa; and three brothers, Vincent James Tripolone, Alfred Tripolone and Americo Tripolone.

Her funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. In keeping with Viola's wishes, there will be no public calling hours. Spring interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Viola's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Michael McCoy and the entire staff of St. Luke's Home for the wonderful care and kindness shown to her during her stay and passing.

Her funeral arrangements are under the direction of V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Viola's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019