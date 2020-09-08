Viola S. Ripa 1942 - 2020
ROME, NY/VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Viola S. (D'Amore) Ripa, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA and formerly of Rome, NY, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Viola was born in Rome on January 1, 1942, the daughter of Donato and Susan Luiere D'Amore. She was educated in Rome schools. On June 9, 1962, Viola married Giuseppe "Joe" Ripa at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Viola was a loving and devoted wife and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage until his passing on December 30, 2014.
Viola was employed at Betsy Ross Nursing Home and Broadacres Nursing Home. Viola enjoyed cooking for her family and having her kids and grandkids on Sundays for a big pasta meal. She also enjoyed playing cards with the family and trips to the casino. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family on holidays and weekends.
Surviving are her four sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and Beth (Dundervil) Ripa, Virginia Beach, VA, Donato "Dan" and Donna (Nardslico) Ripa, Myrtle Beach, SC, Joseph "Joey" and Tracy (Thomas) Ripa, Virginia Beach, VA and Riccardo "Ric" and Amber (Mullen) Ripa, New Hartford; her ten cherished grandchildren, Joseph, Santo, Jolene, Domenica, Grace, Amelio, Dominick, Michael, Madeline, and Mateo; brother-in-law, Lawrence Davis, Syracuse; brother-in-law, Antonio Ripa, Italy; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Franco and Anna Maria Ripa, Italy; sister-in-law, Maria Cantore, Italy; a special nephew, Donato Mercurio, Syracuse; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; her in-laws, Frank and Isabella Ripa; sisters, Vita Davis and Rosanna Arndt; sister-in-law, Lia Ripa; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Angelo and Margaret Ripa; brother-in-law, Peppino Cantore; sister-in-law, Sister Theresina Ripa; and nephew Vito Arndt.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Virginia Beach Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion and to Tammy Ernsberger for her friendship while Viola was a resident at the Rehabilitation Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 1 PM at the Church of St. John the Baptist. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street, on Friday from 10 AM to 12 PM. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Please offer online condolences at www.BarryFuneralHome.com
.