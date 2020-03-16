|
|
Violet LaGatta 1942 - 2020
THE VILLAGES, FL - Violet LaGatta, age 77, passed peacefully on Thursday evening, March 12, 2020 at Shands Hospital under the care of Haven Hospice surrounded by her loving family.
Born on May 12, 1942, in Utica, to Frank J. Costello and Rose Ciccarelli. She lived in Rome for many years before she moved to the Villages, FL.
Survived by her husband of 56 years (the love of her life), Pasquale; her son, Gaetano and wife; her daughter, Tracy and husband; and four grandchildren, Alexandrea, Anthony, Cooper and Abigail. She is also survived by her brothers, John and Peter Costello; sister, Marie Clark; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, James and Frank Costello, Jr.
Violet worked for General Electric and Rome Manufacturing, prior to their closing. She had a passion for gardening and decorating. She loved to dance, boat and golf with her husband. She was a the Queen Mumm of her Red Hat Society group and will be remembered by family and friends for being the life of the party. She will be missed by her family many friends from The Villages.
Graveside services for family will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020