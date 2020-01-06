|
Virginia A. Spica 1932 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Virginia A. Spica, 87, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born on September 7, 1932 in Utica, a daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (Borliska) Zebda. On June 30, 1951, in Utica at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church, she was united in marriage to Cosmo D. Spica, a blessed union of over 68 years filled with much love and mutual devotion, until his passing on September 2, 2019.
Virginia was a homemaker for many years until her children were older. She then returned to the workforce and accepted a position with Chicago Market, Yorkville, in the Bakery Department, where she was employed for many years until her retirement.
She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro. She loved animals of all kinds. She also was an avid New York Yankees fan.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, (Martha) Sue (Dean) Gardner, Linda (Michael) Cienava and Mark (Christine) Spica. She also leaves her grandchildren, Lisa and Mary Gardner, Kimberly Spica, Rachael Pereyra, Patrick and Audrey Spica; and a brother, Gary (Kathy) Zebda. She also leaves her nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Robert Spica; and a daughter, Kathleen Spica.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, especially the Barton West Unit and Nurse, Diane, for the wonderful care and compassion that was given to Virginia during her stay there.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. There are no public calling hours. The family will greet visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Friends may consider the Stevens-Swan Humane Society in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Mass.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020