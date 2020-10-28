Virginia B. Roberts 1928 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Virginia B. Roberts, 92, of New York Mills and formerly of New Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her daughter's home in Whitesboro after an unforeseen but, thankfully, brief illness.
She was born on August 2, 1928, in Rye, NY, the daughter of Edward and Virginia (Goodwin) Beddall. She married the late John Tate Roberts, Sr., in June 1949, who predeceased her in 1994.
As her daughter, I found my mother to be a remarkable women. She was both simple and complicated; stronger than I'll ever be, but still frightened by thunderstorms. She possessed a wonderful sense of humor, remained young at heart and never stopped learning. She was honest, caring, sensitive, patient, forgiving. The world was not always kind to her, but her faith and spirituality brought her comfort, great strength and God given wisdom that can only be learned from the utmost suffering. She taught me the importance of love, faith, character, integrity; to always do your best; to help those in need; to be forgiving; to not let bitterness overshadow life. Mom's greatest joy and purpose was her family. Even though divorced for more than 20 years, she remained devoted and committed to my father by cooking for him weekly, rehabilitating his living quarters when he was hospitalized and caring for him during his final months. He was her one and only intimate partner.
Virginia worked in her early 20's at New York Telephone and as an executive secretary at Utica College. In her late 50's, she returned to work at Budget Rental; more out of need rather than desire. This floored me as my mother was a terrible driver who could barely find downtown Utica and the job required her to pick up persons and bring them back to the office. I would spend evenings showing her routes to travel for her following day's work. Yet she successfully did the job without complaint.
After having children, she became a full time homemaker, taking an active part in the renovation of our house on Genesee St. in New Hartford, NY, where she lived for 26 years.
She enjoyed floral arranging, decorating, sewing, knitting, cooking, reading and writing poetry. Most of all, she enjoyed being with me and I would give anything to once more see her, hear her voice, her laughter, feel her warm embrace.
She was a proud woman who lived independently up until the last month of her life. She took good care of herself because she never wanted to be a burden. She never went out without her hair and makeup done even if only to pick up a prescription. Though I thought this was silly, I know her behavior was rooted in self-respect rather than vanity and I admired her for it. She was an attractive women; still pretty cute even at 92. Her beautiful skin with few lines, fine figure and still having all her natural teeth made her look many years younger than her chronological age.
Mom's physical health was largely good most of her life, but when there were setbacks, they were serious. She overcame so much and I truly cannot believe that she succumbed to a fall when nothing was broken. If she had weaknesses, they were panic, depression and fear which she battled most of her life. Being in a rehabilitation facility, separated from me due to COVID safety measures, is what ultimately overwhelmed her. All she wanted was to come home and home with me is where she finally came.
Mother and I were very close. There were no boundaries and we often functioned as one soul. We spoke daily, most times more than once. We could while away the hours chatting about anything and everything; conversations often interspersed with long belly laughs. In bygone days, we spent hours playing an assortment of games or going for long drives to appreciate nature's beauty. No one will ever know more about her or myself as we knew each other. At times we clashed in our differences. Nevertheless, I knew my mother loved me as much as life itself. Ditto. I will sorely miss her for the rest of my life and feel blessed to have had her companionship for as long as I did.
It is simply impossible to portray who a person was in just a few words. So much you wish people could know that goes unsaid. I can only end the way I started: my mother was a remarkable woman. I loved her dearly and will love her dearly until my dying breath. Thank you momma for your love, your patience, your understanding, your guidance, your friendship.
Surviving are myself, Beverly Roberts, Whitesboro; her son, John Tate Roberts, Jr., Australia; grandsons, Michael, Tate and Matthew Roberts; granddaughter, Jenny Kane; and two great-grandchildren.
I wish to thank Lisa, Brenda, Holly, Jackie and Mary K; people who helped and cared about my mom in her later years.
In keeping with Virginia's wishes, there will be no public visitation or service.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Remembrances in Virginia's name may be made to one of her favorite organizations: the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 507 Kent St., Utica, NY, American Heart Association
, 125 Business Park Dr. #106, Utica, NY 13502 or American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 6060.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com
.