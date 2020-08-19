Virginia F. Kattato 1926 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Virginia F. Kattato, 94, of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, in St. Luke´s Memorial Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Golden City, MI, on June 13, 1926, the daughter of the late Clint and Ethel Sellars Farmer. She attended schools there and graduated from Golden City High School with the Class of 1944. She also attended the Drury School of Nursing. Virginia moved to the area in 1946 and met the love of her life while employed with Remington Rand. She was married to Nick Kattato on June 12, 1948 in St. Mary's Church, Frankfort, NY. Nick passed away on November 7, 1983. Virginia was also employed as a Bench Tech for MDS from 1964 until her retirement in 1986.
She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church.
Virginia is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Francis and Stacey Kattato, of Cold Brook, Nick and Colleen Kattato, Jr. of New Hartford, John and Karen Kattato, of Lima, NY and Anthony and Angela Kattato, of Poland; five daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Don Rocco, of Johnstown, Geraldine and Jerry Edwards, of Frankfort, Carol and Jay Williams, of Frankfort, Catherine and Lyndon Fox, of Utica and Jacqueline and Dale McElroy, of Westmoreland; 32 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her in-laws, Mary Kattato, of Frankfort and Mary Catherine Tocci, of Utica.
She was predeceased by two granddaughters, Brandi Kattato, on March 19, 2012; and Sheena WIlliams, on January 29, 2014; four brothers and spouses, John and Elda Farmer, Ray and Jo Farmer, Wayne and Lois Farmer and George and Marlene Farmer; and infant brother, Roy Farmer, all of Missouri; one sister, Lois Bergloff Shermeta (Gilbert Bergloff and Steve Shermeta; in- laws, Frank and Frances Kattato, James F. Kattato and Orrie Tocci.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses on the 1st Floor at St. Luke's Hospital, Lori Fiorentino, Palliative Care and Dr. Domenick Aiello.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, S. Frankfort St., Frankfort, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours.
Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma, City, OK 73123 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Virginia's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com
.