Virginia F. Peter 1931 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Virginia F. Peter, 89, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Home, New Hartford.
She was born on January 11, 1931, in Manhattan, New York City, NY, a daughter of the late Clifford and Irene (Devine) Hayton. She was educated in Long Island, New York and New Jersey Schools.
On January 26, 1952, in Eikton, MD, she was united in marriage to Clifford F. Peter, Jr., a blessed union of over 58 years; Mr. Peter died on December 24, 2010.
She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro; she also was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Boonton, NJ.
She is survived by her son, Michael F. Peter, of Utica; a sister, Pat Figueroa, of Long Island; and brother, Bruce Hayton, of Toms River, NJ. She leaves her very special friends, Duane and Susie Evans, Gloria Bliss and Doug Witte; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by two sisters, Effie Rose and Florence Hayton; and a brother, Clifford Hayton.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
