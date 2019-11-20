|
Virginia "Ginny" H. Mitchell 1940 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Virginia "Ginny" H. Mitchell passed away, November 2, 2019, peacefully in her sleep at her home in Whitesboro, NY.
Born in September of 1940 in Schenectady, NY, Ginny was the daughter of Stanley and Jean Hunter, who predeceased her. Receiving her primary education at the Rexford Grade School, then Mount Pleasant High School, she went on to study elementary education at the State University of New York at Oneonta.
In June of 1962, Ginny married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Alexander Mitchell, at the Rexford Methodist Church. Bob predeceased her, passing away in February of 2012. The two shared many passions together, including youth education, skiing and other outdoor adventures. Ginny combined these passions as a ski instructor at Alpine Meadow Ski Center, as well as a third grade school teacher in the South Colonie School District.
Bob and Ginny had a daughter, Amy Jean, in 1965 and moved to Whitesboro, NY soon after.
Ginny was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Ginny was full of passion, wit and love. Friends and family will remember her as a women who enjoyed many things, including golfing, skiing, stitching, playing bridge and cribbage, gardening and summers on the Cape, especially when she was able to combine these with spending time with her loved ones. Ginny also treasured cardinals and enjoyed watching them fly around her backyard in the Adirondacks. Now, every time her family sees a cardinal they will be comforted to know that she is near and watching over them.
Ginny is survived by her beloved daughter, Amy Jean and her husband, Dr. Randolph Snow, their four children, Dr. David Hunter, Alexandria Jordan, Zachary William and the youngest of the Snow family, Cassandra Rose, as well as their significant others, Gabriela, Bradley and Madison. Ginny is also survived by her brother-in-law, John and his children, Timothy, Pamela, Patrick, Robert and their children. Although predeceased by her parents; husband; and a cherished cousin, William Drumm. Ginny will be loved and remembered by all.
The family is blessed by and would like to thank Sherrie Guarnero and Donna Chesebro for their endless compassion, love and support.
Ginny reminded us of her selflessness and love for education through the donation of her body to Albany Medical College, where she will continue to educate students, just as her husband Bob did.
A Memorial Service will be held on November 23rd, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, NY, where the family welcomes friends and family to gather and Celebrate Ginny's wonderful life.
In lieu of flowers, Ginny would prefer memorial contributions be made to the New Hartford Methodist Church, where she was a devoted member for nearly 50 years. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019