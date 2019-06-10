|
Virginia J. Fiesthumel 1926 - 2019
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
UTICA - Virginia J. Fiesthumel, 92, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home for CNY.
She was born on October 28, 1926, in Woonsocket, RI, the daughter of the late Michael and Angelina (Sasone) Cariglio. Virginia was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On October 28, 1950, she married Edward Fiesthumel. They shared a blessed union of 52 years prior to his passing on December 1, 2002. Virginia was employed as an administrative assistant at General Electric for many years, retiring in 1989.
Virginia was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was paramount and she was always there to attend and support their accomplishments. She was hard working and always maintained a positive attitude. Virginia was a talented seamstress; keeping her children clothed was a labor of love.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Linda and Laurence Pacilio, Utica, Christine and Don Gossin, FL, Thomas and Susan Fiesthumel, VA and Robert and Fern Fiesthumel, CO; grandchildren, Katie, Emily, Ryan, Lindsay, Lauren, Alyse, Brooke, Jennifer, Kristen and Cheyne; great-grandchildren, Jude, Amadeo and Nolan; sister, Nina Lansing; and several nieces and nephews. Virginia was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral Services will be on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Virginia's name may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Virginia's family would like to thank her sister, Nina Lansing, and niece, Mary Lou Bojdak, for their compassionate care and attention.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 10 to June 11, 2019