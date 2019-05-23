Virginia Jane Bevacqua 1929 - 2019

DEERFIELD - Virginia Bevacqua, passed in her sleep on her 90th birthday. She was the wonderful wife of the late Anthony Bevacqua and the sweet and loving mother of Carol Bevacqua, of Marcy and Mary Chmaj and her husband, Michael (and granddog, Macy), of Charlotte, North Carolina.

She was born in Utica, New York, on May 21st, 1929, to her parents, Everett and Dora Peling and was raised in New York Mills and attended and graduated from their high school.

She was predeceased by her brother, Roger; and special cousin, Betty Storsberg. She leaves behind her other beloved brother, Donald and his companion, Ida Mary.

She worked as a secretary in former A.D. Julliard Cloth Mills and General Electric Plant and was a monitor for the Whitesboro School System. Virginia, or as some referred to her as "Berg", was an avid reader and a faithful Turning Stone Casino attendee, where she wreaked havoc on the slot machines. Her coffee klatch was another of her favorite past times and she shall be missed by Una, Pat and Rusty, who still remain. Special friends include Eleanore Bertin, of Deerfield, NY, who she had been close to for many years. She had many friends and neighbors who cared for her deeply.

Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral services which will be held on Saturday at 12:00 Noon at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St. in Whitesboro. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 25, 2019