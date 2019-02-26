|
Virginia L. Merola 1943 - 2019
ROME - Virginia L. Merola, 75, of Rome, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, New Hartford.
She was born in Rome, NY, on November 3, 1943, daughter of Alexander P. and Catherine Claps Merola. Virginia was a graduate of Rome Free Academy. She was employed at Elaine T. Genovese Allstate Insurance, Whitesboro and a former employee of AFSA Data Corp., Utica. Virginia was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and Rome Elks Club.
Surviving are a sister and brother-in-law, Monica and Rocco "Buzz" Falitico, Rome; two nieces, Roxanne and her husband, C.J. Cronk, Lee Center, NY and Christine Hoenig, Rochester, NY; a nephew, Paul and his wife, Shelley Falitico, Batavia, NY; great-nieces and nephews, Bryan and Lauren Falitico, Steven and Kaelie Falitico, Michael Falitico and Erica Hoenig; great-great-niece, Sofia Falitico; and many beloved cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Catherine Merola; and a nephew, G. Eric Hoenig.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Butala and his staff, the staff at St. Luke's and all of her family and friends who visited and sent cards.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Church, 210 E. Dominick St., Rome, with the Rev. Paul F. Angelicchio officiating. The family will receive friends at church from 10:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Virginia's name, to Roswell Park Hospital, 655 Elm St., Buffalo, NY, 14203 or Lupus and Allied Diseases Association, PO Box 170, Verona, NY, 13478.
Arrangements are by the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home, Inc., 7751 Merrick Rd., Rome.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.njbushfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019