Virginia M. Gaffney Holley 1925 - 2020
WATERTOWN - Virginia M. Gaffney Holley, 94, of Watertown, passed away on February 16, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village.
Virginia was born in Utica, NY on June 7, 1925, daughter of Emmett J. and Daisy R. Kennedy Gaffney. She attended Utica schools. On February 8, 1947, she married James R. Holley in Utica and James died on June 14, 1956 in Syracuse. Virginia married Eldred "Chuck" L. Holley on July 6, 1957 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, New Hartford. Eldred died on August 2, 1981 in Watertown, NY.
She was a 70 year life member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was a Past Unit President of the New Hartford Auxiliary Unit 1376.
Virginia is survived by a son, Richard J. Holley and his girlfriend, Melissa M. Ingerson, Sackets Harbor; three daughters and their husbands, Virginia M. "Ginger" and Dr. Stephen Snyder, Frankfort, Carolyn A. and Joseph Banville, Sulpher Springs and Barbara J. and Stanley "Skip" Eldridge, Watertown; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; a brother John "Jack" Gaffney, Utica; and several nieces and nephews. Along with Virginia's two husbands, she was predeceased by her infant son, James E. Holley; a daughter, Deborah J. Holley; a brother, Douglas E. Gaffney; a granddaughter, Kristy Lynn Rose; and a great-grandson, Tyler Owens.
Calling Hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown, on Thursday, February 20, from 4 to 6 PM. The funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Brownville, at 11 AM on Friday, February 21, with Mother Ninon Hutchinson, Pastor, presiding. A spring burial in the Brookside Cemetery will follow at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in support of the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation for the Veterans Creative Arts Festival in care of the American Legion Auxiliary National Headquarters ATTN: Development Division 3450 Founders Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268-1334 or to a .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020