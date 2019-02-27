Virginia M. Sabonis 1924 - 2019

WHITESBORO - Virginia M. Reilly Sabonis, 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home for CNY, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on July 18, 1924, in Fulton, NY, the daughter of John and Margaret (Harrigan) Reilly. Virginia grew up in Utica and was educated at St. Patrick's Elementary School and Utica Free Academy. After high school, she was selected as a candidate at the Utica State Hospital College of Nursing and began her distinguished career as a nurse, which was one of the joys of her life. Later in life, she graduated from SUNY IT with a Bachelor's Degree in Vocational Education with the intent to instill her passion for nursing in young people. In her career, Virginia was employed as the Nursery Supervisor on the labor and delivery floor of St. Luke's Memorial Hospital, worked in various doctors' offices and was a resource on medical issues to her family and friends. Later in life, she worked as an Occupational Health Nurse for various local companies in the Utica area. Nursing was a very big part of Virginia's life and she was proud to be a nurse until her retirement.

In 1951, she was united in marriage to Bernard J. Sabonis at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica and shared a blessed union of 37 years until his passing in 1988. Virginia was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed travel, especially with church bus trips to various shrines and to her ancestral home in Ireland. She loved music. She loved to sing, dance and play the guitar. Virginia was interested in genealogy and loved to research the history of her family and enjoyed relating family history to her children and grandchildren.

Surviving her are her daughters, Carol (Michael) Lavelle, Saratoga, CA and Diane (Val) Malinowski, Whitesboro; sons, Bernard (Diane) Sabonis, Sacramento, CA and Brian (Mary) Sabonis, Whitesboro; grandchildren, David (Kelly) Lavelle, Kevin (Helen) Lavelle, Steven Malinowski, Paul Malinowski, Linda (Brian) Lasowski, Martin Sabonis, Jennifer (fiance, Jonathan Cowin) Sabonis, Cynthia Sabonis and Karen Sabonis; great-grandchildren, Kylie and Kara Lasowski and Owen and Vivian Lavelle; sister-in-law, Diane Reilly; special close friend, Marion Weiss; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Katherine Mower, Ann Heller and Doris Reilly; brothers, John and George Reilly; in-laws Lee Heller, Theresa Reilly; and beloved uncle, John Harrigan.

Virginia's family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. William Ryan for all his many years of care and compassion.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, from 5-7 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home and 11:30 a.m., from St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Georges Cemetery, Whitesboro.

Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019