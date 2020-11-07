1/1
Virginia Mae Lanning Berthod

NEW HARTFORD/FLOYD - Virginia Mae Lanning Berthod, 91, of New Hartford and formerly of Floyd, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family at home in Preswick Glen, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, one month shy of her 92nd birthday.
She was born in Enfield, NY, daughter of Janette Lanning Lovelace and Ray Lanning. She earned a BS in Business Administration at Utica College of Syracuse University later in life, after supporting her three children in their college educations. She worked in the area at General Electric as a Technical Writer for many years, before retirement.
She was a member of the Crosspoint Church, in Whitesboro. All her life, she found joy in gardening and maintaining her patio flowers.
She is survived by her three children, Darlene Berthod, of Washington, DC, Ray Berthod and wife, Kathleen, of Rochester and Brenda Brewer and husband, Rex, of Grand Rapids, MI; three grandchildren, Laurie and husband, Ryan Dalton, Andrea and husband, Samuel Rivera, Dan and wife, Nikki Berthod, all of Rochester. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Ayla, Max and Lyla; and three nieces, Sonya Franciamone, Judi Richards and Michelle Tagliavento.
A small, essentially family ceremony, will be held at the Holland Patent Cemetery at the time of interment.
Any donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes 40 Main St. Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
