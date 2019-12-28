|
|
Virginia (Ginny) Magee 1926 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD- "I will be your God throughout your lifetime - until your hair is white with age. I made you, and I will care for you, I will carry you along and save you." Isaiah 46:4 (NLT)
Virginia (Ginny) Magee embraced the glory of Heaven, in the company of her Lord and Savior, on Sunday morning, December 15, 2019, while surrounded by her family at the Presbyterian Home in New Hartford.
One of four children, Ginny was born in Hackensack, NJ, to Mildred and Walter Pitt, on February 22, 1926. At the age of seven, her family relocated to East Rockaway on Long Island, where she graduated from East Rockaway High School in 1945. Following her graduation, Ginny was employed by the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in New York City.
On November 20, 1948, she was united in marriage to Morton A. Magee at Bethany Church on Long Island. They were blessed to share in this covenant union for 54 years, until his passing in 2003. In 1956, Mort's job in construction brought them to Central NY. He felt the Lord calling him into the ministry in 1959, so with three young children, the family entered the Lord's service. Their first charges were at the South Ilion, North Columbia and Columbia Center Methodist churches outside of Ilion. Ginny's passion for serving her Savior and supporting her husband in his ministry, made her a good fit for the role of a pastor's wife. She and Mort served well together and as part of her supportive role, she taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir, worked at times as the church secretary and made routine visits to shut-ins with her husband to hospitals, nursing homes and private homes. Where you saw one, you would often see the other, as they shared a love for all the people the Lord brought across their path. In addition to the churches early on in their ministry, they also served parishes in Vernon and Windsorville, CT, Remsen, Prospect, Dexter, Brownville, Chadwicks, Sauquoit, Watertown and Vienna - all in upstate NY.
Gifted with gentle hands and a warm heart, Ginny worked part-time as a nurse's aide at various nursing homes in the communities where they had resided. She looked forward to going to work and cherished this role as an opportunity to offer help and comfort to those in her care. Her love for her residents was evident by all the little "extras" she would do to make their days easier. She left her touch on the hearts of the residents she cared for at the Vernon Haven Convalescent Home in CT, the Sunset Home and Faxton-Sunset-St. Luke's Home in Utica and the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.
An especially sweet mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will long be remembered for her gentle and kind spirit, her shining smile and her humble heart. She never longed for any recognition, but went about her day to day routine out of the spotlight, content to live a faithful life of love as a reflection of her Savior. Ginny always saw the good in everybody and embraced life with the belief she was living in the center of God's will. Because of that, one would never hear her complain about anyone or anything, even in her later years when the journey became more difficult and challenging.
Ginny leaves behind her two daughters, Nancy (John) Allen, of Remsen and Dori Magee, of New Hartford; her grandsons, John (Danielle) Allen, of Poland, Andy (Allison) Allen, of New Hartford, Joel Allen, of Poland, Peter Allen, of Holland Patent, David (Heather) Dubinsky and Daniel Dubinsky, of Leesburg, VA; her great-grandchildren, Bailey, Cameron, Allyson, Makenzie, Charleigh, Hunter, Samson, Brady and Avery. She also leaves behind her nephew, John (Kris) Morano and his family; nieces and nephews, Debra, Judy, Johanna, Thomas, Walter, Albert and William; and her sisters-in-law, Helen Pitt and Silvana Pitt. Ginny was predeceased by her husband, Mort; her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Ron Dubinsky; her sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and John Morano; her brothers, Walter and Robert Pitt; and a very dear friend, Ruth Duffany.
Nancy and Dori would like to thank the staff of the Presbyterian Residential Community and the staff of the Presbyterian Home, especially the caregivers of the Maple Unit. For those of you who offered kindness and compassion to Ginny at these two communities, we will always be grateful. And to those of you on Maple, we so thank you for your loving care and comforting presence in helping us walk our mother Home.
A private burial service with family was held previously with interment in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating Ginny's life on Saturday, January 18, 2049, at 11:00 a.m., at the Sauquoit Valley United Methodist Church, 2946 Mohawk St, Sauquoit, with Pastor Carl Getz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sauquoit Valley United Methodist Church or the Presbyterian Home's Activities Department. Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit.
"Let it be the hidden person of the heart, with the imperishable jewel of a gentle and quiet spirit, which in God's sight is very precious." 1 Peter 3:4 (RSV)
To view Ginny's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019