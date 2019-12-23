Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia S. Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia S. Keller Obituary
Virginia S. Keller 1946 - 2019
MARIETTA, NY/OCALA, FL - Virginia "Ginie" S. Keller, 73, formerly of Marietta, NY and Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019.
Ginie graduated from Baker High School in Baldwinsville, NY in 1963. She worked for many years at Welch Allyn, retiring in 2001.
Ginie was a fun and loving person, who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She was predeceased by her parents, Reginald and Bessie Snavlin; second husband, David Keller, Sr., and first husband, Charles "Rick" Nonemaker.
Ginie is survived by her sons and their wives, Jeffrey (Susanne) Nonekowski and Scott (Jolene) Nonemaker; brothers and their wives, John (Pat) Snavlin, Richard (Mary) Snavlin and Ted (Sue) Snavlin; grandchildren, Alex, Cody, Julia, Kim and Nick; and several other extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Presbyterian Home.
Remembrances in Virginia's name may be sent to Presbyterian Home, 4290 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -