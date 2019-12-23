|
|
Virginia S. Keller 1946 - 2019
MARIETTA, NY/OCALA, FL - Virginia "Ginie" S. Keller, 73, formerly of Marietta, NY and Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019.
Ginie graduated from Baker High School in Baldwinsville, NY in 1963. She worked for many years at Welch Allyn, retiring in 2001.
Ginie was a fun and loving person, who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She was predeceased by her parents, Reginald and Bessie Snavlin; second husband, David Keller, Sr., and first husband, Charles "Rick" Nonemaker.
Ginie is survived by her sons and their wives, Jeffrey (Susanne) Nonekowski and Scott (Jolene) Nonemaker; brothers and their wives, John (Pat) Snavlin, Richard (Mary) Snavlin and Ted (Sue) Snavlin; grandchildren, Alex, Cody, Julia, Kim and Nick; and several other extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
The family would like to thank the staff at Presbyterian Home.
Remembrances in Virginia's name may be sent to Presbyterian Home, 4290 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019