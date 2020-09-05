Virginia W. Mascitelli 1927 - 2020
BOONVILLE - Virginia W. Mascitelli, 93, a native and lifelong resident of Boonville, passed away at home, on Friday, September 4, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family and feline companion, Babe.
Virginia was born on July 13, 1927, a daughter of William T. and Mamie Warren Williams. She graduated from Boonville Central School, with the Class of 1944 and earned an associate degree in Business Administration in 1946, from Center City Business Institute, Syracuse.
For several years, she was employed as a bookkeeper for Palmer Hardware Store, Boonville and later for Par Gas, Boonville. From 1972 until her retirement in 1992, Mrs. Mascitelli was employed at Faxton Children's Hospital, Utica, where she served as secretary to the hospital Comptroller and later, as secretary to the Director of Nursing. Virginia also organized the hospital's annual fashion show for many years.
On February 17, 1987, Virginia was united in marriage with Louis M. Mascitelli, M.D., in Myrtle Beach, SC. The couple resided on Academy St. Boonville, from 1983-2019 and enjoyed spending winters in Myrtle Beach, SC, following retirement. Dr. Mascitelli passed away on May 10, 2009.
Mrs. Mascitelli was a lifelong member of the Boonville United Methodist Church. For several years, Virginia enjoyed participating on area bowling and golf league teams. She also enjoyed completing the Utica OD daily crossword puzzles, reading and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Virginia loved to travel and a highlight of her life was a tour of Europe in 1993. Virginia especially enjoyed visiting with her family and spending time with her cat, Babe.
Virginia is survived by her children, Roger VanLuven, MI, Pam (Fred) Ricci, Boonville, Kim VanLuven, FL, Tracy (Neil) Austin, Boonville; a step-daughter, Lana (Michael) McLeod; and a sister-in-law, Mary Rose Pasi; grandchildren, Kenny VanLuven, Colleen (Mike) Backer, Jamaica (Matt) Merriam, Donald (Robin) Griffin, Brittany Hoage (Joe) and Morgan (Sean) Austin; eight great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Dr. Louis Mascitelli, Virginia was predeceased by a son, Kevin James VanLuven, in 1976; a daughter, Patti Griffin, in 2019; a step-daughter, Donna Murphy, and her brother, Bill Williams.
Virginia's family extends a heartfelt thank you to Andy Milone, PA, Tara Tucker, Deb Jackson and her favorite ambulance driver and fireman, Alan Austin and the Boonville Fire Department and Ambulance, for their excellent and compassionate care.
Her funeral will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 12 noon, at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, with interment to follow in Boonville Cemetery. A calling hour will be from 11:00 a.m., until the funeral on Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boonville Fire Co. Ambulance Fund, PO Box 164, Boonville, NY 13309, and the Boonville United Methodist Church, Main St,. Boonville, NY.
