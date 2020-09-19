Vito S. "Bucky" Mole 1936 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Vito S. "Bucky" Mole, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Sitrin Health Care Center with those he loved close to his heart.
Born in Utica on September 7, 1936, Vito was the son of the late Salvatore V., Sr. and Elvira M. (Marcantonio) Mole. He was born one of three children; surviving is his sister, Josephine M. "Muzzy" Fanelli and her family, and his late brother, Salvatore V. "Sam" Jr. and his wife Carrie Mole and their family. He was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. Vito was an employee of several grocery stores and meat packing companies, holding management positions. Bucky, as a true Christian act of charity, he humbly served as a caregiver for his loved ones, a calling and a blessing he was honored to carry out.
He had the love of his cherished aunt and uncle, the late Carrie and George Marchitelli.
Vito, like many of us, when we need the assistance and care of others, and because of his independence, was a bit reluctant until the staff of the Sitrin Health Care Center Rehab Department welcomed him with great hospitality and worked with him at his own pace. When he was transferred to the Hickory House he grew to find his surroundings homelike, and the staff to be so compassionate, understanding, and uplifting. A genuine note of love is extended to Brenda and the nurses and aides; each of them had a special place in his heart for their watchful eye and outstanding devotion to Vito.
In keeping with Vito's wishes, services were held privately as well as interment in Calvary Cemetery.
Please take a moment to connect with Vito's family through the "Memories" section of his obituary at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com
. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.