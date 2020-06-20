Vivian L. Smolinsky 1934 - 2020
MARCY - Mrs. Vivian L. Smolinksy, 86, a resident of the Lutheran Home, Clinton and formerly of Marcy, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford.
Vivian was born in Whitesboro, on June 17, 1934, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Morgan) VanEtten. She was raised in Whitesboro and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. In New Mexico, in 1952, Vivian was united in marriage with Talmadge H. Williams. She later married George Smolinsky and the couple enjoyed 30 plus years of marriage, until George's death in 2013. For many years until her retirement, Vivian was employed with Broadacres Skilled Nursing Facility in Deerfield. Vivian enjoyed tending to her flower garden and trips to the casino. She was also a magnificent cook and baker and was a member of Maynard Methodist Church in Marcy. Vivian truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
Mrs. Smolinsky is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne and Steven Roby, of Utica and FL, Karen and Tom Poole, of Hamilton and Bonnie and Walter Burdick, of Marcy; three sons and daughters-in-law, Harold and Sandra Williams, of Westmoreland, Paul and Josephine Williams, of TN and David and Kathleen Williams, of Baldwinsville; as well as eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Hall and Marion VanHatten; and seven brothers, Harry VanEtten, William VanEtten, Lester VanEtten, Bernard VanEtten, Howard VanEtten, Edward VanEtten and Gordon VanEtten.
Due to recent health concerns, a private service will be held. Vivian will be laid to rest in Carr Cemetery, Marcy.
Those wishing to make a donation in Vivian's memory, please consider the American Cancer Society or Parkinson's Foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
MARCY - Mrs. Vivian L. Smolinksy, 86, a resident of the Lutheran Home, Clinton and formerly of Marcy, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford.
Vivian was born in Whitesboro, on June 17, 1934, the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Morgan) VanEtten. She was raised in Whitesboro and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. In New Mexico, in 1952, Vivian was united in marriage with Talmadge H. Williams. She later married George Smolinsky and the couple enjoyed 30 plus years of marriage, until George's death in 2013. For many years until her retirement, Vivian was employed with Broadacres Skilled Nursing Facility in Deerfield. Vivian enjoyed tending to her flower garden and trips to the casino. She was also a magnificent cook and baker and was a member of Maynard Methodist Church in Marcy. Vivian truly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
Mrs. Smolinsky is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne and Steven Roby, of Utica and FL, Karen and Tom Poole, of Hamilton and Bonnie and Walter Burdick, of Marcy; three sons and daughters-in-law, Harold and Sandra Williams, of Westmoreland, Paul and Josephine Williams, of TN and David and Kathleen Williams, of Baldwinsville; as well as eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Hall and Marion VanHatten; and seven brothers, Harry VanEtten, William VanEtten, Lester VanEtten, Bernard VanEtten, Howard VanEtten, Edward VanEtten and Gordon VanEtten.
Due to recent health concerns, a private service will be held. Vivian will be laid to rest in Carr Cemetery, Marcy.
Those wishing to make a donation in Vivian's memory, please consider the American Cancer Society or Parkinson's Foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be expressed at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.