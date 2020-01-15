The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Dimbleby Funeral Home
365 West Main Street
West Winfield, NY 13491
(315) 822-3111
Vivian M. Hazard

Vivian M. Hazard Obituary
Vivian M. Hazard 1921 - 2020
STARKSBORO, VT - Vivian M. Hazard passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington.
She was born on November 12, 1921 in Cassville, NY, the daughter of Harry and Ida (Beltz) Smith.
She was a member of Lincoln United Church and Order of the Eastern Star in Bristol.
Vivian was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Charles Hazard. She is survived by her two children, Philip Hazard and his wife, Barbara, of York, PA and John Hazard and his wife, Rebecca, of Starksboro, VT; five grandchildren, Leisa Stoeckert, of Bordentown, NJ, Jeffrey Hazard and his wife, Kristie, of Baltimore, MD, Catherine DeMarco, of Addison, VT, Nathaniel Pierce and his wife, Cuti Sol, of Carisbad, CA and Timothy Pierce, of Winooski, VT; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield, from 4 PM to 6 PM. Interment will be in the spring in Fairview Cemetery, Bridgewater.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
