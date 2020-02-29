|
|
Vivian M. Jadhon 1931 - 2020
UTICA - Vivian M. Jadhon, 89, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born January 19, 1931, in Utica, the daughter of the late Raymond "Kelly" and Josephine Forlano Ameduri and was educated in Utica Schools. For many years, she was employed with Slocum Dickson Medical Group and Tehan's. After her retirement, she continued working part-time as a sales associate for Walmart. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, Utica.
Vivian took great pride in her family and always spoke her mind. Ma made sauce every Sunday and the whole family would come for dinner. The house was always decorated for the holidays and she would put on a huge feast, especially on Christmas Eve. A hard worker, Vivian was always happy at work.
She is survived by five children, Linda (Jack) Enoch, of West Palm Beach, FL, Valerie Jadhon, of Utica, David (Karen Cougan) Jadhon, of Anchorage, AK, George (Dolores) Jadhon, Jr., of Utica and Raymond (Debbie) Jadhon, of New Hartford; nine beloved grandchildren, Cassondra, Jason, Melissa, Danielle (Mike), Joseph, Georgianne, Samantha, Stephanie and David, Jr.; and four great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Rajon, James and Leo. She was predeceased by her former husband, George Jadhon, Sr.; and her beloved son, Joseph Jadhon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, at 1 p.m., at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, Utica. Calling hours will be Sunday, from 3-6 p.m., at the Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the fourth floor staff, especially Mary Johnson at the Utica Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for all their wonderful care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider or the Stevens Swan Humane Society in her memory.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020