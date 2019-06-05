|
Vladimir A. Krivsky 1928 - 2019
DEERFIELD - Vladimir A. Krivsky, age 91, died peacefully Monday June 3, 2019. Vladimir was born in Yugoslavia and migrated to the United States in 1950. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Nina Krivsky; his daughters, Maria Livermore, and Natalie Krivsky Back; son-in law, Charles Back; granddaughter, Rene Kokernak; grandson, Jason Carmen, and three great-grandchildren.
Vladimir was a dedicated artist and winner of numerous awards in various art shows throughout the Upstate NY area. He loved nature and the Adirondacks and strived endlessly to convey its beauty in his works. He was a career artist but spent every free moment illustrating his pastoral subjects, striving to be a realist and to be sincere to his subject. He loved skiing, fishing, boating, canoeing and had a passion for the outdoors. He loved his home that he built and in which his family grew up. He spent his vacations with his family going to the Adirondacks and Cape Cod, which will forever be in the hearts and memories of his family who loves him. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Services will be held Friday June 7th at 10:00 a.m. at St. John of Kronstadt Memorial Church in Utica. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Monastery Cemetery in Jordanville.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John of Kronstadt Memorial Fund.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019