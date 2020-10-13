Walter Anthony Fitzgerald, Jr. 1933 - 2020
UTICA - The legend started January 15, 1933, when Mildred and Walter Fitzgerald, Sr., brought Walter into this world. He was raised and educated in Utica and New Hartford. At New Hartford High School, Walter was a gifted athlete, playing football, baseball and his favorite basketball. He joined the Navy and on the USS Wisconsin, was introduced to a passion for travel. He returned to study drafting and design at MVCC. He went on to work at Chicago Pneumatic, General Electric and Thompson Consumer Electronics.
Walter married Karen Kelly, built his family home for his five children, Jim Fitzgerald, CA, Marie Cunningham (Dave), NC, Anne Bonsted (Steve), New Hartford, Theresa (Doug), NYC and Kathleen Deck (Fred), New Hartford.
Following his artistic talent, he studied at the Famous Artist School. Walter's talent gained recognition allowing him to study personally with Norman Rockwell. During the long career at General Electric, Walter thrived creatively solving problems and traveling the world. In retirement, Walter reinvented his life and moved to New Mexico to study at The Santa Fe School of Massage and sculpture at Shidoni Galleries. After a decade under the western skies, he and his dog, Millie, returned to New Hartford to be closer to family. He loved filling his home with art and unique collections. Through Daughters-For-Hire, Walter met Sarah Beck, who help him navigate his aging gracefully. They went on to become best friends, often seen zipping around town on his yellow scooter; always seeking adventure.
In the final years, Walter moved to Masonic Home. With additional support and Sarah's companionship, he stayed active with art and athletic activities. The Fitzgerald family is grateful to the special the staff of the Westchester Wing and Dr. McCormick.
Walter lived with a big heart, an observant eye and quick wit. Between his surprising humor and creative talent, you never knew what he would come up with! He is loved and remembered by his family of five children; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Walter's parting words, "If I do not see you in the future, I will see you in the pasture".
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation services, New Hartford.