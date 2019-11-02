|
Walter C. Pasternak 1931 - 2019
TAMPA, FL - Walter C. Pasternak, formerly of Fayetteville, died peacefully in his sleep on October 21, 2019 at the age of 88.
Born on August 21, 1931, in Utica, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Walter was the son of Polish immigrant parents, the youngest of 10 children and the first to attend college, using the GI Bill to obtain a degree in accounting from Syracuse University, after proudly serving in the Navy, much of his time on the USS Wasp. Always a lover of numbers, he spent his accounting career at General Electric in Schenectady and raised a family of four in Scotia. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace (nee Romaniello), as well as his second wife, Ruth (nee Maguire). Tragically, he also lost a son, Daniel and daughter, Anne. He is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Violet; a brother, Henry; sons, Thomas and Joseph (Patricia Liszewski); six grandchildren, Daniel, Jan, Joseph, Ania, Thomas and Elzbieta; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Walt was a quiet, modest, kind and generous man, devoted to his family, to his Catholic faith and a pillar of enduring strength through hardship. He never lost his strong faith despite numerous trials and untimely losses of loved ones in his lifetime. For that reason and many others, he was an inspiration to us all.
He will be interred at St. Anthony's Cemetery in Glenville, NY, on November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019