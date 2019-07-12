|
Walter D. McIncrow, Jr. 1949 - 2019
MARIETTA, GA – Walter D. McIncrow, Jr., 69, formerly of Utica, passed away on June 30, 2019, in Marietta, Georgia.
He was born on October 28, 1949, in Utica, the son of Walter D. and Jacqueline (Dwyer) McIncrow. Walter was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Marist College. He was employed as a commercial travel agent.
Walter is survived by his brother, William D. McIncrow, Camillus, NY; sister, Susan Pawlick, Leonia, NJ; and will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at Historic Old St. John's Church. The family will receive guests at the church following the Mass. Inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Walter's name may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 12 to July 13, 2019