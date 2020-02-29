|
Walter E. Wenham 1929 - 2020
VERNON CENTER - Walter E. Wenham, age 90, of Norton Road, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, February 26, 2020 in the Waterville Residential Center.
He was born on April 10, 1929, in Vernon Center, a son of the late Milo and Eva (Wagner) Wenham and was a graduate of Vernon High School. He was member of Cooperative Extension and Farm Bureau.
Walter was a dairy farmer through and through. He farmed until 2016 when the bailer broke and Walter decided it was time to stop working too.
He was predeceased by his sister, Edna M. Wenham. He is survived by his two brothers, Harry R. Wenham and Lyle E. Wenham, Sr.; his nieces and nephews, Bonnie Schieferstine, of Westmoreland, Lu-Anne Wenham, of Garner, NC, Lyle, Jr. "Nick" Wenham, of Westmoreland, Crystal Roth, of Burlington, KY, Eileen Walburn, of Burlington, KY, Janeen Bilby, Independence, KY; four great-nieces; five great-nephews; four great-great-nieces; and one great-great-nephew.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, at the Malecki Funeral Home, Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon. Walter's funeral service will be held at 12 noon, at the funeral home, immediately following the callings hours. Spring burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Vernon.
Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Parkside Methodist Church or the Vernon Center Fire Department.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020