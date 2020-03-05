|
Walter F. Shulsky, Jr. 1935 - 2020
UTICA - Walter F. Shulsky, Jr., of Utica, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
He was born on August 25, 1935, in Utica, to Walter and Grace (DePierro) Shulsky. He was educated in the Utica school system.
Walter was the proud owner of ESP restaurant. He was a devout member of Historic Old St. John's Church. He was also a member of the New York State Harness Horse Breeders Association for over 60 years and enjoyed watching his horses run at both the Saratoga Race Course and Vernon Downs.
His funeral will be from Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., at 11:30, on Saturday March 7. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Historic Old St. John's at 1:30.
Interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
Online tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020