Walter "Red" F. Way 1931 - 2019

Red and Betty Were Best Friends

WHITESBORO - Walter "Red" Way, 87, passed away into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Sitrin Home, with his loving family by his side.

Red was born on November 3, 1931, in Utica, the son of Walter and Lucy (Byrne) Way. He was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and attended St. Andrew's Seminary, Rochester, St. Michael's College, Toronto, and Utica College. Red was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1953-55. On June 9, 1956, Red married Elizabeth Marie Buckley in Blessed Sacrament Church, a blessed union of 63 years. He was employed with General Electric as a supervisor for 34 years.

Red was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and friends at Sandy Cove, Piseco Lake. Red was a proud Irishman, devout Catholic and sports fanatic, never giving up on the Yankees and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Red was a communicant of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where he served as an usher and altar server and was a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society. He was also a member of the William E. Burke Council #189 Knights of Columbus, Ancient Order of Hibernians John C. Devereux Division #1, the Notre Dame Boosters and the Marian Club, where he and Betty were the recipients of the Lifetime Dedication Award.

After retirement, Red joined the staff of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors and quickly became their Most Valuable Player. His buddies mourn the loss of their teammate, Red, who could always be found tending door, working funerals and greeting families during their most difficult times.

Surviving Red besides his beloved wife, Betty, are two daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Peter Garrisi, Rochester, and Colleen and Dan Cornmire, Whitesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Judy Way, Whitesboro, and Dan and Kama Way, Penfield; cherished grandchildren, David (Jesselyn) Garrisi, Daniel (Rachel) Cornmire, Michelle (Kyle) Rumley, Matthew (Ellie) Cornmire and Sean, Brendan and Erin Way; great-grandchildren, Dean Garrisi, Makenzie and Callan Cornmire, Madelyn and Jack Rumley and Emma, Maddison and Ella Cornmire; sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Bill Schultz; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Margaret Stepanick and Joan and Bob Farnam; and many nieces and nephews. Red was predeceased by his sister, Helene Booth; and brothers-in-law, Jack Buckley and Ardwin Stepanick.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. from the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his longtime friend, Rev. Joseph Salerno. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Red's name may be made to the Marian Club of Notre Dame High School or to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Red's family would like to thank the staff of the Sitrin Home for the care and compassion shown him during his stay.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 20 to July 21, 2019