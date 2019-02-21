Walter J. Graham 1918 - 2019

Loving Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather

UTICA - Walter J. Graham, of Utica, and Old Forge, passed away on February 19, 2019 at the age of 100.

Walter was born on March 29, 1918 in Utica, NY, the son of the late Walter J. and Irene (Cunningham) Graham. He attended local schools, graduating in 1936 from St. Francis de Sales High School. He was drafted into the United States Army in January of 1942 and served honorably until his discharge in 1946. Walt married the love of his life, Mary Louise Colwell, on January 12, 1943. Mary Lou passed away in 2011 after 68 years of marriage.

Walt was an avid golfer and spent many happy days on dozens of golf courses in New York State. He was a member of Thendara Golf and Country Club and also Valley View Country Club. He spent many happy hours with his sons, friends and co-workers on many area golf courses. When Walt was not with his friends, he enjoyed a good book or a cruise in his boat on the Fulton Chain of Lakes, in his younger years.

Walt was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus and a parishioner of St. Peter's Church in North Utica. During the summer, he was a faithful congregant at St. Bartholomew's Parish in Old Forge. He was also a member of the American Legion as a World War II veteran and enjoyed his Tuesday lunches with his buddies at the New Hartford Post #1376.

Family was the center of Walt's life. He was most happy when doing things with the family such as picnics, family outings and summer activities in Old Forge, NY. He was a lifelong and very accomplished harmonica player. He played for friends and with bands that would visit the nursing home.

Walt was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Lou, in 2011; and daughter, Sheila Mineo, in 2018. He is survived by three children, Marilyn, Stephen (Elizabeth) and Michael (MaryAnn); and son-in-law, Jack Mineo; six grandchildren, Stephanie Graham, Jimm (Carrie) Mineo, Christopher, Robert, Erin (Justin) Nackley, and Kayla (George) DeAngelo; nine great-grandchildren, Kristopher, McKenzie, Joshua, Jack, Bria, Isaiah, Autumn, Benjamin and Ryan. He is also survived by many cousins and extended family.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to his fantastic caregivers at the Masonic Care Facility, Wyndham neighborhood, including, but not limited to, Dina, Vanessa, Rose, Jay, Barb, Kaitlynn, Anela, Alliya, Ashley, Patti, Jessica, Kim, Millie, Kathy, Laura, Rhonda and any other we may have inadvertently omitted.

Calling hours are 4-6 PM, Friday (today), February 22, 2019 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Road, Utica, NY. The Funeral Mass is to be held, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 AM from Historic Old St. John's Church, 240 Bleecker Street, Utica, NY. His Rite of Committal and burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to CABVI of Central NY, The or the Parkinson's Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019