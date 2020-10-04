Walter J. Oczkowski 1924 - 2020
Loving and Caring Husband, Father and Grandfather
DEERFIELD - Walter J. Oczkowski, 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Sitrin Health Care Center, Hickory House in New Hartford.
He was born on August 25, 1924, in Utica, a son of the late Joseph and Stephanie (Juras) Oczkowski. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and Syracuse University.
He served his country with honor in the United States Army during World War II from 1943 - 1945, in the 100th Division, 397th Infantry as a Radio Operator, Ranger qualified. On November 22, 1951, at Holy Trinity Church in Utica, he was united in marriage to Janette Marcinko, a blessed union of over 51 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mrs. Oczkowski passed away in 2003.
Mr. Oczkowski was an Assistant District Manager for the Social Security Utica Office, retiring after many years of dedicated service. After his retirement, he accepted a position as Vice President of Smith Packing International in Utica.
He was a devout member of Sacred Heart of Jesus – Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church in New York Mills and former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #189, the PLAV Post #8 and the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Dept., where he served as President in 1967-1968 and Commissioner from 1967 - 1972.
He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who cherished the time that he spent with his family, especially his cherished children and grandchildren. He also loved the special times with his family making kielbasa from the family recipe handed down from his father - a recipe still carried on by his sons and grandson. Walter and his wife, Janette, enjoyed travelling. One highlight was a 25th anniversary trip throughout Europe, including to Poland allowing them to connect with relatives still residing in Poland.
He is survived by his children, Gregory (Sharon) Oczkowski, of Whitesboro, Gail (Donald) Garrett, of Webster, NY, Kristine Oczkowski, of Deerfield, Kathy St. Leger, of Croton on the Hudson, NY, Joseph Oczkowski, of Deerfield and Jeffrey (Camille) Oczkowski, of Wellford, SC. He also leaves his grandchildren, Sarah (Russell) Garrett-Thomson, Jeffrey Garrett, Kaitlyn (Michael) Boulos, Maggie (Matthew) St. Leger- Gibbs, John St. Leger, Michael Oczkowski and Justina Calenzo and Camrey Oczkowski; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Thomson and Arabella Boulos. He leaves his siblings, Gladys Handzel, Virginia Oczkowski, Joseph Oczkowski and Jane Guglielmo. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward Oczkowski; and a daughter-in-law, Candace Oczkowski.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Sitrin Health Care Center, especially the Hickory House, for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Walter during his stay there.
Due to Covid 19, NYS and CDC restrictions, the family will hold a service at a later date in the spring, with a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. Whitesboro.
For those who wish, please consider the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Dept. 5476 Trenton Rd. Utica, NY 13502 in his memory.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
