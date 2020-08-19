Walter J. Starsiak 1953 - 2020
UTICA, NY - Walter J. Starsiak, 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Walt was born in Utica on October 19, 1953, a son of the late Walter J. and Sadie (Kosidlo) Starsiak. He was educated in local schools and was employed, for many years, as a mechanic at the Utica Transit Authority and later as a mail clerk at the Oneida County Airport.
Surviving is his wife, Roseann (Miliellie) Starsiak; his son, Timothy Starsiak; a sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Thomas Pasternak; and a brother and sister-in-law, John and Diane Starsiak.
There are no public services and Walter was honored privately by his family.
