|
|
Walter J. Synakowski 1923 - 2019
REMSEN - Walter J. Synakowski, 95, a longtime area resident, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
He was born in Deerfield on June 17, 1923, the son of Stanislaus and Katrazina Synakowski and received his education in local schools. On June 16, 1945, he was united in marriage to Helen Walawender in Holy Trinity Church, a loving union for seventy years until her passing on February 9, 2015. Walter purchased a farm in 1945 and then in 1970, along with his wife, Helen, owned and operated Valley Side Farms, along with their sons which produced dairy products. Walter had a genuine passion for farming and his horses.
His survivors include his daughter, Karen Synakowski, of Remsen; three sons, Walter (Mary) Synakowski, David Synakowski and Daniel (Betty) Synakowski, all of Remsen; two brothers, Henry Synakowski, of Holland Patent, Bernard Synakowski, of Newport; and his sister, Frances Kosakowski, of Schuyler. Also surviving are his four grandchildren and their spouses, Scott (Lisa) Synakowski, Jeffrey (Miranda) Synakowski, Lisa (Ed) Genter and Kaylyn Synakowski; as well as several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friend are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Utica. Those who wish may call on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave, Utica. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Prospect Cemetery in the spring.
Light a candle at www.kowalczykfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019