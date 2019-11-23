|
|
Mr. Walter John Niziol
UTICA - Mr. Walter John Niziol, 74, of Utica, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 6 PM in the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4 PM until the time of services. Interment will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Utica, at the convenience of his family.
To light a candle for Walter, please visit www.KowalczykFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019