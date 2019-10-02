|
Walter Kehoe 1948 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Walter R. Kehoe, 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home in New Hartford, NY, after a long illness brought about by an inherited brain condition called "CADASIL", or White Matter Disease.
Walter was born in Utica, NY, in 1948, to Robert M. Kehoe and Virginia M. (Brown) Kehoe.
He leaves one brother, William A. Kehoe, 72, of Marcy, NY.
Walter graduated from Notre Dame High School in Utica in 1966 and from Syracuse University in 1970, with a major in English. He worked in the Charlottesville, VA area for a number of years as a newspaper reporter. He then became a teacher and later, headmaster, for many years, at The Einstein School in Charlottesville.
Walter was an avid horse owner, participating in many dressage and other equestrian events in the Charlottesville area.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Friedel, Williams, & Edmunds Funeral Home, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, NY. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by graveside services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Home of CNY, PO Box 1144, 4290 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413-0144.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019