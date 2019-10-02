Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Kehoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Kehoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Kehoe Obituary
Walter Kehoe 1948 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Walter R. Kehoe, 71, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home in New Hartford, NY, after a long illness brought about by an inherited brain condition called "CADASIL", or White Matter Disease.
Walter was born in Utica, NY, in 1948, to Robert M. Kehoe and Virginia M. (Brown) Kehoe.
He leaves one brother, William A. Kehoe, 72, of Marcy, NY.
Walter graduated from Notre Dame High School in Utica in 1966 and from Syracuse University in 1970, with a major in English. He worked in the Charlottesville, VA area for a number of years as a newspaper reporter. He then became a teacher and later, headmaster, for many years, at The Einstein School in Charlottesville.
Walter was an avid horse owner, participating in many dressage and other equestrian events in the Charlottesville area.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Friedel, Williams, & Edmunds Funeral Home, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, NY. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by graveside services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Home of CNY, PO Box 1144, 4290 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413-0144.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now