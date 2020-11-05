1/1
Walter Kurgan
1946 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Walter Kurgan, 74, of New York Mills, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Walter was born in Utica on May 10, 1946, a son of the late John and Mary (Jasinski) Kurgan. Walter proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 to 1968 and then the Marine Corps Reserves from 1968 to 1972. On April 12, 1969, at St. Joseph's Church, Utica, he was united in marriage to Josephine Buttenschon. For many years until his retirement in 1997, Walter was employed with Mohawk Containers/Jefferson Smurfit.
He was a member of American Legion Post #1376 and Malsan - Jones VFW Post # 7393.
Walter is survived by his wife, Josephine; his three children, Anna Kurgan (John Wosnjuk), of Chadwicks, John Kurgan (Megan Hartzel), of NY Mills and Walter Kurgan (Kara Marco), of Chadwicks; five grandchildren, Zacharie Wosnjuk, Meghan Wosnjuk Upham and husband, Joel, Sara Wosnjuk, Declan Kurgan and Keyarra Kurgan; a sister, Patricia (James) Schiller, of Freeville, NY; a brother, Michael Kurgan, of NY Mills; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Mattice, of Utica, Christine Buttenschon, of Utica and Anita (Paul) Cleveland, of Westmoreland; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Walter was predeceased by a brother, Peter Kurgan; three brothers-in-law, Arnold Mattice, Louis "Skeeter" Buttenschon and William Thompson; and two sisters-in-law, Rose Thompson and Dorothy Buttenschon.
Calling hours for Mr. Kurgan will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2-4 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. Masks must be worn; social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented. Burial, with Military Honors, will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 at St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Central New York Veteran's Outreach Center or the Veteran's Outreach Center Food Pantry.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
NOV
9
Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery
